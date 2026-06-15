Douglasville fans gather for FIFA World Cup watch party

The Brief Douglasville spent under $25,000 to host a World Cup watch party on the Town Green and Amphitheater. City leaders scheduled five more watch parties for Atlanta-based games to engage the community. Douglas County hotels and downtown Douglasville shops have not yet experienced an increase in business from the FIFA World Cup and associated events.



A crowd of soccer fans gathered at the Douglasville Town Green to watch a noon World Cup match on a big screen.

What we know:

Douglasville hosted a soccer watch party on the Town Green, located 20 miles from Atlanta.

City officials used big screens and on-clock staff to broadcast the match between Spain and Cabo Verde. The event attracted summer campers and roughly 50 adults.

The city expects to spend roughly $23,400 on the events.

"The original estimate was about $23,400 in labor costs for the six events. City staff and Public Safety staff. I think we are targeting to come in under that number for the series since we have been able to streamline the event execution," said Douglasville spokesperson Jason Post.

The city is holding five more watch parties for games based in Atlanta. Officials want to offer engaging activities for the community.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if future watch parties will attract larger crowds to the Town Green.

It remains unclear when or if local businesses will see a surge in customers as the soccer tournament continues.

The backstory:

Leaders hoped these watch parties would boost business outside downtown Atlanta. However, the Douglas County Travel and Tourism Board said area hotels have not seen a spike in activity. Downtown Douglasville shops have not experienced extra business either.

Teneshia Murray-Butler, owner of T's Brunch Bar, said none of her locations—Douglasville, College Park and even midtown Atlanta's are falling short of original expectations. She admits she did not see much of a bump as far out as Douglasville. Despite the slow start, Murray-Butler said, "I just want to stay ready anyway, just in case."

Post said the city is targeting to come in under the $23,400 figure for the series because workers streamlined the execution. Post called it a great event for the community that does not impact local tax dollars heavily.