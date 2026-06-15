World Cup turns Atlanta into a global gathering place for fans

The Brief Fans from around the world filled downtown Atlanta as the city hosts its first-ever FIFA World Cup match. Visitors are embracing Atlanta's food, culture and hospitality while creating a festival-like atmosphere around the stadium and Fan Festival. Supporters say the energy surrounding the tournament is unlike anything they have experienced before.



For the first time in its history, Atlanta is hosting FIFA World Cup matches, and fans say the city has been transformed into a global celebration of soccer.

RELATED: How to watch today’s World Cup matches: Monday, June 15

What we know:

Hours before Spain and Cabo Verde kicked off Atlanta's first World Cup match, downtown streets were filled with supporters speaking different languages, waving national flags and gathering outside Atlanta Stadium and the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park. The atmosphere reflected what many described as the unique ability of the World Cup to bring people from different countries and cultures together in one place.

RELATED: World Cup Atlanta Live Blog: Starting lineups for Spain, Cabo Verde

The tournament arrives four years after Atlanta learned it would be one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup. Now, with eight matches scheduled in the city, that vision has become reality as visitors from across the globe experience Atlanta firsthand.

Visitors experiencing Atlanta beyond soccer

For many travelers, the World Cup is about more than what happens on the field.

Restaurants, bars and entertainment venues across downtown have been packed with visitors exploring the city before heading to matches. Local leaders have viewed the tournament as an opportunity to showcase Atlanta's culture, hospitality and sports scene to an international audience.

ALL WORLD CUP ATLANTA GUIDES

Many of the fans arriving for matches are visiting Atlanta for the first time. Organizers say the World Cup provides a chance for the city to make a lasting impression on visitors who may have never experienced the region before.

Cabo Verde supporters savor a historic moment

What they're saying:

Among the most emotional scenes have come from supporters of Cabo Verde.

The island nation is making its World Cup debut and is one of the smallest countries ever to qualify for the tournament. Fans traveled thousands of miles to witness a moment many never thought they would see, describing the experience as both historic and deeply personal.

ALL WORLD CUP STORIES

Some supporters said simply attending the match felt like a victory, regardless of the final score.

Fan Festival becomes its own attraction

Not everyone downtown had a ticket to the match.

What we know:

Thousands of people gathered at the FIFA Fan Festival in Centennial Olympic Park, where giant video screens, interactive exhibits and entertainment created a second World Cup experience just blocks from the stadium. Fans wearing jerseys from dozens of countries packed the festival grounds to watch matches and celebrate the sport together.

Officials reported tens of thousands of visitors at the Fan Festival during its opening weekend, and crowds continued to grow as Atlanta's first match day arrived.

A preview of what's to come

Monday's match is only the beginning.

Big picture view:

Atlanta will host seven more World Cup matches through July, including knockout-round games and a semifinal. If the atmosphere surrounding the opening match is any indication, city leaders expect the tournament to remain one of the largest international events Atlanta has hosted since the 1996 Summer Olympics.