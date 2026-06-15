Rodent infestation prompts aggressive cleaning plan at Chamblee IRS office

The Brief Federal officials vowed aggressive cleaning actions at the Chamblee IRS office following a severe rodent infestation. IRS staff members began working remotely last week and organized an outdoor protest over the facility's deteriorating conditions. Leadership from the GSA and IRS toured the site to establish a swift resolution plan for employees.



Federal officials have vowed to get "aggressive" with cleaning and remediation at the Internal Revenue Service office at the Chamblee campus after reports of a rodent infestation.

What they're saying:

The General Services Administration and IRS released a joint statement on Monday reading:

"Today, Administrator of General Services Edward C. Forst, along with IRS chief financial officer Todd Newnam, visited the IRS Annex on the Chamblee Federal Campus. After touring the facility, Administrator Forst and CFO Newnam met with their respective teams and agreed upon an aggressive treatment plan. GSA and IRS are committed to swiftly resolving the current issues so that the dedicated IRS public servants that work in the building can return to the office as soon as possible."

What we know:

Last week, staff members were allowed to begin working remotely due to the infestation. On Thursday, staff members organized a protest outside over the deteriorating conditions. Workers say the facility has become overrun by rodents in recent months.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown exactly what specific treatment plan federal officials will implement to address the rodent infestation. The timeline for when conditions will be safe enough for employees to end remote work and return to the physical building has not been released. Additionally, officials have not specified the exact type or number of rodents that have overrun the facility.