Man injured in DeKalb County shooting on Whitney Chase

The Brief A man was found shot inside a white Jeep in DeKalb County Sunday morning. Police say he was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. No suspect or motive has been identified as the investigation continues.



The DeKalb County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 500 block of Whitney Chase around 11:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire. When they arrived, officers found a man inside a white Jeep with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, according to police.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the man’s name or his condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but did not provide information about a possible shooter or motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb County police. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.