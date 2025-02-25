Man indicted for stabbing fiancée's dog to death and attempting cover-up

article

The Brief Joshua Allen was indicted on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, terroristic threats, and tampering with evidence after allegedly stabbing his fiancée's dog to death. Video evidence shows Allen attempting to clean the crime scene by pouring bleach on the deck to remove blood stains. Allen allegedly threatened his fiancée, Natasha Norris, with violence, intending to terrorize her.



A man who police say stabbed his fiancée's dog to death in Sandy Springs after a phone argument has been indicted.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted 42-year-old Joshua Allen on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, terroristic threats, and tampering with evidence.

SEE ALSO: Man stabbed fiancée's dog to death on video, Sandy Springs police say

The backstory:

Video obtained by the Sandy Springs Police Department appears to show Allen pouring bleach on the deck in an attempt to wash away the blood shortly after the stabbing on Feb. 11.

Investigators say the couple got into an argument on the phone while she was driving home. "She saw on her phone through the video surveillance system him picking up a dog by the neck, strangling the dog, and then holding the dog down on the porch and stabbing it to death," Sgt. Leon Millholland told FOX 5’s Denise Dillon two days after the incident.

The woman did call 911 despite threats, and police raced to the home. "When Mr. Allen attempted to leave, Sandy Springs Police officers boxed him in and took him into custody," said Sgt. Millholland.

Investigators say by the time police got there, Allen had placed the dog's remains in a trash bag and put the bag in his car. "He was attempting to get rid of it. He did get the charge of tampering with evidence," said Sgt. Millholland.

What we know:

According to the indictment handed up on Tuesday, Allen is accused of stabbing a mixed-breed female canine named "Pretty" to death on Feb. 11. He is also charged with making a threat of violence against Natasha Norris with the intent to terrorize her. Additionally, prosecutors allege Allen attempted to obstruct justice by cleaning up the dog’s blood and removing her from the scene.

The Fulton County Superior Court indictment includes three counts:

Aggravated Cruelty to Animals : Prosecutors allege Allen "knowingly and maliciously" caused the dog’s death by stabbing her with a knife.

Terroristic Threats and Acts : The indictment states Allen "threatened to commit murder" with the intent to terrorize Norris and that his communication suggested imminent death to her.

Tampering with Evidence: Allen is accused of destroying physical evidence by attempting to clean up the crime scene and dispose of the dog’s body.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if Allen retained legal representation.

The date and time of his next court appearance was not immediately known.