Man stabbed fiancée's dog to death on video, Sandy Springs police say

It is a horrible case of animal cruelty occurred in Sandy Springs.

Police say a man stabbed his fiancée's dog to death. Investigators report that his actions were caught on video.

What we know:

Police say it started with a dispute between the man, identified as 42-year-old Joshua Allen, and his fiancée. She was heading home Tuesday evening when the two got into an argument on the phone. Before she got to the house, she was able to pull up video from the home surveillance cameras.

"She saw on her phone through the video surveillance system him picking up a dog by the neck, strangling the dog, and then holding the dog down on the porch and stabbing it to death," said Sgt. Leon Millholland.

Police shared an image with FOX 5 of Allen pouring bleach on the deck in an attempt to wash away the blood. Investigators say the man was also caught on video talking to someone else on the phone, threatening to harm his fiancée.

"He makes the statement to the effect that if she calls the cops, he's gonna hit her in the head with his hatchet," said Sgt. Millholland.

The woman did call 911, and police raced to the home. "When Mr. Allen attempted to leave, Sandy Springs Police officers boxed him in and took him into custody," said Sgt. Millholland.

Investigators say by the time police got there, Allen had placed the dog's remains in a trash bag and put the bag in his car. "He was attempting to get rid of it. He did get the charge of tampering with evidence," said Sgt. Millholland.

What's next:

Allen is also charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and terroristic threats and acts. He's being held in the Fulton County Jail without bond. "Hopefully he'll be there for a very long time. There's a special place for people who commit crimes such as this," said Sgt. Millholland.