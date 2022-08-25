Man in stolen car tries to run over Chamblee officer, police say

article

Police are searching for a man who investigators say tried to run over a Chamblee officer on Wednesday. Police say the officer was forced to open fire on the driver.

It happened around 10 a.m. at a gas station on Savoy Drive. Chamblee police say an officer spotted a driving a stolen Nisan Sentra. Officers attempted to box-in the vehicle, but instead, the driver aimed his vehicle at an officer. Police say that officer opened fire at the vehicle.

Other officers pursued the driver onto Interstate 285 West, but called off the chase due to traffic conditions.

The officer was treated at the scene by medics for minor injuries.

(Chamblee Police Department)

The stolen vehicle was missing a rear bumper and had a Georgia tag of CUB1744.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chamblee Police Department at 770-986-5000.