Man rushed to hospital after shooting at Midtown gas station

A man has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting overnight at a Midtown Atlanta gas station.

Officials say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Chevron gas station off Ponce de Leon Avenue and Piedmont Avenue.

According to investigators, the shooting appears to have happened during an altercation between the man and at least one unknown suspect.

Medics transported the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition is not known at this time, and officials have not released his name.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.