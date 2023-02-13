Man hospitalized in drive-by shooting at SW Atlanta convenience store

article

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting over the weekend at a southwest Atlanta convenience store.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Alison Court around 1:45 Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, a 31-year-old man was walking into the store when someone in a nearby car started shooting at him.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital for treatment and evaluation. At last report, officials say he is alert, conscious, and breathing.

Officials have not said whether the shooting was targeted and have not identified either the victim or any possible suspects.

If you have any information about the drive-by shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.