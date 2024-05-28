Man injured in collision with stolen vehicle in DeKalb County

article

One man was injured after DeKalb County police say the driver of a stolen car crashed into him.

FOX 5 was at the Panthersville Road bridge over the South River on Tuesday afternoon as police investigated the scene.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the driver of the stolen vehicle ran from the scene after the crash. Despite a search of the area, police could not find the driver.

The condition of the second vehicle's driver was not immediately known.

The identity of the wanted driver has not been released.