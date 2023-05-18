Man hospitalized after belt buckle attack in Avalon, police looking for 2 people

article

A man was hospitalized on May 12 after being assaulted by a belt/belt buckle, according to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

Police say that the attack happened around 9:30 p.m. in Avalon's residential area.

The man reportedly confronted a couple who were believed to be engaged in illegal activity in an alleyway. After the assault, the couple headed into Avalon's business area.

Belt buckle used in Avalon attack

Police believe this was an isolated incident and the female in the photos was not involved in the assault. However, police are looking to identify both people and anyone with information is requested to contact Detective G. Foster (gfoster@alpharetta.ga.us or 678-297-6364); reference case #2305-0222.