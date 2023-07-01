Man hit in head with bottle, gun during fight on Defoors Ferry Road

Atlanta Police say a man was hit in the head with a bottle and a gun during a fight on Friday night.

Police say they received a person shot call around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived at the location on Defoors Ferry Road in northwest Atlanta, they found a man with a head injury.

The preliminary investigation indicates the injured man and a friend were outside talking when two additional men came out of an apartment and began speaking with them.

The two men were "agitated" with the victim and the conversation escalated to the point that one of the men began assaulting the victim.

The victim was hit in the head with a bottle and a gun but was not shot.

The man was transported to an area hospital and is stable, according to police.

They are still looking for the other two men.