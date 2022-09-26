Man ran over by 4 cars dies in Marietta, police investigating

article

Marietta police are investigating a fatal incident in which a man was struck by four different cars before traffic stopped.

Officers from Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) said the fatal pedestrian crashes happened Saturday night on Roswell Road.

Police said the 38-year-old Hispanic man was leaving a shopping plaza at 1440 Roswell Road around 9:15 p.m. when the cars hit him. According to the initial report, the man wasn't using a crosswalk.

The victim didn't survive the impact and died at the scene. Officers said they will not be releasing his name until they are able to notify is family first.

The Marietta police are asking anyone with any additional information surrounding this investigation to call Investigator Bedford at 770-794-5364.