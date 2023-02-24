Man gets in shootout with crooks after spotting girlfriend's car, police say

DeKalb County Police are investigating a rolling gun battle after a man spotted his girlfriend's car just hours after three men stole it

Investigators say the group spotted him and opened fire on Clifton Farm Drive Friday morning.

The boyfriend shot back.

The car is now riddled with bullets and a busted out window.

The woman who owns the car explained the chaotic moments leading up to the gunfire.

"This morning my car was stolen from my driveway. My boyfriend called me on the way to work. He said, 'Hey, I see your car,' I said, ‘They can't be that dumb.’ I'm like, ‘No way.’ Came back up here. He said they were shooting at him, so he shot back," Alanna Williams said.

One of the suspects was grazed by a bullet.

All three were charged with aggravated assault and auto theft.

As for the boyfriend, he was not injured.