Man found unconscious along Atlanta rail tracks faces long road to recovery

Family and friends of the man found unconscious on train tracks in the Lindbergh area are happy he is recovering.

Atlanta police are still searching for whoever’s responsible for the attack.

It’s a sight family and friends of Josh Dowd didn’t think they would see again.

"The doctors said we don’t expect him to wake up and if he does we don’t expect him to do much," Colin Kelly said.

Colin Kelly has been by his boyfriend’s side since the July attack.

Atlanta police said they found the 28-year-old barely breathing, laying on the train tracks, and bleeding from the head in the Lindbergh area.

"It’s really hard to support a loved one when hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients and it’s just challenging just to be at your loved one's side," Kelly said.

The outlook was grim but Dowd is out of his coma and improving.

"He can’t vocalize just yet. He’s still working to use the vocal cords but he is able to lift his arm and point towards signs that says ‘yes’ and ‘no,’" Kelly said.

Dowd is currently at a long-term acute care center where they are focusing on physical and speech therapy and working to get him breathing strongly on his own.

"I don’t get a sense they have a breakthrough but I know they are working really, really hard," Kelly said.

As he works to recover, Atlanta police work to learn who is responsible.

"Last I spoke with them they had received some tips that they are running down. They continue to garner more information from his cellphone records," Kelly said.

This family is grateful their loved one is still alive.

"Josh has given me that strength. It’s a gift he’s given us if how hard he’s working and he’s made it on how he’s on the right path to recovery," Kelly said.

The family reports that Josh has been accepted to the Shepard Center to finish his recovery.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to come forward to Atlanta police.

