Man found shot to death near University Ave., Atlanta Police investigate

Atlanta Police responded to the scene of a deadly shooting in the early morning hours Sunday.

Officers went to the 300 block of University Avenue Sw around 3:16 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities confirmed.

Homicide investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

