Man found shot in Castleberry Hill, Atlanta police say

A man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital on Saturday night after being shot in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood in Atlanta.

Atlanta police said officers received the 911 call of a person shot in the 400 block of Larkin Street SW near Larkin Place SW around 10:26 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses in the area told investigators they heard the gunshots, but didn’t actually see the shooting.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No information on a shooter.

The case remains under investigation.

