Man found shot dead near burning car in southwest Atlanta, police say

Atlanta Police Department investigators said they're investigating a fatal shooting in Southwest Atlanta after a man was found dead near a burning car.

Police said officers investigated a call of a person shot on Cunningham Place at around 1:38 a.m.

Officers found a vehicle on fire and the unidentified man dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim was driving in the area when he was shot.

Mayor: New DNA from Atlanta child murders being tested, fibers being retested

Police have not identified a suspect.

Detectives are investigating a motive in the shooting.

The crime scene is southwest of Atlanta University Center where Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University are located.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.