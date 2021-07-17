Expand / Collapse search
Man found shot dead near burning car in southwest Atlanta, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department investigators said they're investigating a fatal shooting in Southwest Atlanta after a man was found dead near a burning car.

Police said officers investigated a call of a person shot on Cunningham Place at around 1:38 a.m. 

Officers found a vehicle on fire and the unidentified man dead at the scene. 

Investigators said the victim was driving in the area when he was shot.

Police have not identified a suspect. 

Detectives are investigating a motive in the shooting. 

The crime scene is southwest of Atlanta University Center where Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University are located. 

