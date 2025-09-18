Man found dead in Stone Mountain home, pursuing person of interest
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Stone Mountain home on Rock Meadow Drive late Wednesday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call at the home and discovered a man dead inside. Police later confirmed they have identified a person of interest in the case. Family members gathered at the scene, where emotions ran high as investigators worked overnight.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity. They also have not provided a description of the person of interest or any possible motive in the shooting.
What's next:
DeKalb County police say more details are expected to be released as the investigation moves forward.