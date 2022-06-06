Man found dead in back of burning vehicle in DeKalb County, police say

article

The DeKalb County Police Department said investigators are trying to determine what led up to a man being discovered in a burning vehicle early Monday morning.

Police said officers were called at around 12:30 a.m. to Mecklinburg Place for a welfare check.

Officers learned about a vehicle fire while there were on their way.

When authorities extinguished the fire, hey found an unidentified man dead inside the "rear of the vehicle."

The incident is under investigation.

