Man fires rifle at passing cars in East Point, video shows

A man has been arrested for firing at passing cars last week in East Point. The whole thing was caught on camera.

Joseph Washington, 19, was arrested in connection to the crime, police said.

East point police rushed to the Lakeside Preserve subdivision just over a week ago after receiving numerous calls about a person walking in the area shooting a rifle.

Dramatic surveillance video released by police shows the moments the man armed fired randomly at drivers.

Officers arrived and when they tried to approach the man he ran into the woods.

Police have asked for anyone who may have been affected by this crime to come forward.

Investigators said the shots were fired on January 23 between 1 and 2 a.m. in the area of Camp Creek Parkway and Fairburn Road.

Anyone who was in the area is asked to call the East Point Police Department.

