Man fires at QuikTrip, arrested after I-20 crash, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Douglasville
Police arrested a man in a gas station shooting in Douglasville. Police said he fired at least one shot at a QT on Chapel Hill Road.

DOUGLASVILLE - The Douglasville Police Department said a man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in Douglasville.

Police said a man pulled up to a QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. and fired at least once at the QT.

No one inside was hurt, police said. Officers said the suspect drove from the scene. Police arrested him when he was involved in a crash on Fairburn Road near Interstate 20. 

Police said multiple jurisdictions are investigating: Douglasville PD, Douglas County SO, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Police have not identified the suspect.