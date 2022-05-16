Man fired shots at home of high school classmate in Cherokee County, deputies say

article

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of firing shots in a neighborhood, striking a home five times while the homeowner was inside.

Investigators arrested 29-year-old Cartersville man Timothy Gregory and charged him with aggravated assault, firing a gun near a road, first-degree criminal damage to property, gun possession and unauthorized use of a license plate. Law enforcement tracked him to Cartersville and a SWAT team arrested Gregory inside a home on Catherine Way.

Police said he was suspected of firing shots at a home on May 10 in the Carmichael Farms subdivision. One bullet allegedly went through a window and into a walk-in closet, but investigators said no one was hurt in the shooting.

The homeowner told investigators she had no idea why anyone would have shot at her house.

Investigators found a light blue Mazda 6 on video driving by the house as the shots were fired.

When detectives and the SWAT team arrested Gregory, they found three guns, one matching the caliber of the shell casings found at the scene on Carmichael Circle.

Investigators have not determined the motive of the shooting, but said Gregory went to high school with one of the owners of the home, though it doesn’t appear they have had any contact since.

Gregory was booked in the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.