Man facing drug charges, shot twice, escaped Marietta hospital, police say

A man wanted on drug charges and who had been shot twice has escaped police custody in Marietta.

Ulysses Andre Roberson, 37, of Austell, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital around 8:30 p.m. to be treated for two fresh gunshot wounds. About five hours later, police said Roberson was able to break the handcuffs that held him to the bed and slipped out of the hospital without detection.

Roberson was picked up by Marietta police after a call reporting a shooting along Cobb Parkway near the southern city limits. Officers found Roberson, whose vehicle description matched one reported, police said.

Roberson ran away when officers tried to approach him. A K9 was used to track him through the woods. He was eventually taken into custody and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said a large amount of crack cocaine on him.

No one was injured during the foot chase or the escape.

While police said they do not believe there is an immediate danger to the public, they would like to have Roberson back into custody. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.