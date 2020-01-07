Man faces additional charges in Rockdale County shooting after victims dies

Additional charges for a man captured in Atlanta on Dec. 20, 2019, by the US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force for a Rockdale County shooting.

Skylur Gandy, who was initially charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, now faces felony murder charges.

Rockdale County deputies said the victim of the shooting along Plantation Boulevard, identified by police as Arthur Henry, passed away from the injuries he received in that shooting on Dec. 22.

It was not immediately clear if Gandy was arraigned on the new charges or if he has retained legal counsel.