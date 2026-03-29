Man dies in southeast Atlanta gas station shooting

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Saturday night. The shooting happened at a BP gas station around 8 p.m. The 37-year-old victim's name has not been publicly released.



A man died on Saturday night after being shot to death at a convenience store in southeast Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to the fatal shooting in the 1400 block of Moreland Avenue SE just after 8 p.m.

When they arrived at the BP gas station, police found a 37-year-old man inside suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police believe the victim was inside the store when he was shot, Lt. Christopher Butler said.

Medics responded and pronounced the man deceased on the scene.

Butler added the incident appeared to be isolated and there is no threat to the surrounding community.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police officers investigate a deadly shooting at a BP gas station on March 29, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

Police have not released any details regarding a possible shooter.