Man dies in motorcycle wreck on I-85, police say

Police said a man died from injuries in a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning on Interstate 85 in Atlanta.

Police said officers went to I-85 north near Cheshire Bridge Road at 1:08 a.m. and found a man lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they found one motorcycle several feet from the victim.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the wreck.

