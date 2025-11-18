Man dies after Sunday afternoon gunfire at Stone Mountain apartment complex

article

The Brief A man was found shot at Lakeview Apartment Homes and died from his injuries. DeKalb County police have not identified a suspect or determined a motive.



A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at the Lakeview Apartment Homes in Stone Mountain.

What we know:

DeKalb County police say they are still trying to determine who is responsible.

Officers were called to the Lakeview Apartment Homes located in the 1400 block of North Hairston Road around 4:50 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. Police said he died from his injuries. Investigators spent Sunday evening canvassing the complex for evidence and witnesses who may have seen what happened or know the motive.

A man was shot and killed at the Lakeview Apartment Homes in the 1400 block of North Hairston Road in Stone Mountain as investigators searched the complex for evidence on Nov. 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Detectives have not released the victim’s name. Police have not said what led to the shooting, whether any suspects were identified, or if surveillance video captured the gunfire. It is also unclear who the woman at the scene was or why multiple ambulances rotated in and out of the complex.

Dig deeper:

The shooting comes one week after deputies arrested 38-year-old Raphael Sims, who is accused of killing his cousin on North Hairston Road on November 3.

Geremy Sims was arrested for a malice murder in a shooting on North Hairston Road in Stone Mountain on Nov. 3, 2025. (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say Geremy Sims, 25, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the fugitive unit and U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect at a home in Chamblee. He is being held without bond and no motive has been released.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD Tip411 app or by texting DKPD to 847411 and adding their message.