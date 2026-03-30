Man dies after being trapped in Dallas house fire

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The Brief A 35-year-old man died on Sunday after being pulled from a burning home in Dallas. Firefighters found the man trapped in a bedroom shortly after 5:30 a.m. State fire marshals are still investigating what caused the fire.



A 35-year-old man has died after firefighters pulled him from a burning Paulding County home early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Crews responded to the house fire in Dallas just after 5:20 a.m. after an off-duty Cobb County police officer reported the home was fully in flames.

Paulding County fire units arrived and immediately began suppressing the fire.

Within four minutes of arrival, firefighters found a man trapped inside a bedroom.

He was rescued and rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A man died after a Paulding County home erupted in flames on March 29, 2026. (Credit: Paulding County Fire and Rescue)

What we don't know:

What caused the fire remains under investigation. Officials have not yet released the name of the man who died.

What they're saying:

"This is a heartbreaking loss for a family and our community," said Fire Chief Garrett Brubaker. "Our crews worked under extremely difficult conditions to locate and remove the victim as quickly as possible. We ask that you keep this family in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time."