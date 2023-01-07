Man dead in shootout with Athens-Clarke County police

A man died late Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police in Athens.

On Jan. 6 around 11:45 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) says two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Smokey Road.

The officers said they were approached by an armed individual and traded shots.

While the officers were uninjured, the armed individual died from his injuries.

The ACCPD said they notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to perform a criminal investigation into the case and ACCPD's Office of Professional Standards has opened its own administrative investigation as well.

The officers involved were both placed on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.

No further details about this incident have been released.