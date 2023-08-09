Atlanta Police searching for shooter after death of man Wednesday morning

Image 1 of 11 ▼ A man was shot and killed in the 11000 block of Oakland Lane SW in Atlanta on Aug. 9, 2023. (FOX 5)

A man was shot and killed on Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Oakland Lane SW near Campbellton Road SW and Murphy Avenue SW, according to Atlanta Police Department.

Police say officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot to death.

Atlanta police officers swarmed the area near apartment complex near Campbellton Road SW and Dorsey Road on Wednesday afternoon in hopes of arresting a suspect. However, they cleared the apartment shortly before 4 p.m.

They have not released the name of the victim or given information about what led to the shooting at this time.

