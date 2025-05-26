Man critically injured in shooting on Northside Circle NW in Atlanta

article

Atlanta Police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 500 block of Northside Circle NW.

What we know:

The shooting took place at an apartment complex named The 500.

According to police, a man was critically injured.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 Atlanta observed multiple officers at the scene. However, no other information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for an update.