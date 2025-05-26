Man critically injured in shooting on Northside Circle NW in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police responded to a shooting late Monday morning in the 500 block of Northside Circle NW.
What we know:
The shooting took place at an apartment complex named The 500.
According to police, a man was critically injured.
What we don't know:
FOX 5 Atlanta observed multiple officers at the scene. However, no other information has been provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for an update.