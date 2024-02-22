Man critically injured after house fire in NW Atlanta

One man has been rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries after a fire in northwest Atlanta.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 1900 block of Morehouse Drive.

Crews say that there were four people inside the home when the fire broke out. Three of them were able to get out on their own as firefighters got to the scene.

The fourth man was trapped by the flames near the back of the home. Firefighters were able to rescue the man, but officials say he suffered second and third-degree burns to his legs.

Medics transported the man to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. The other three are believed to be uninjured.

Crews were able to get the flames under control and successfully extinguished the remnants of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.