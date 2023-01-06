Man driving Lamborghini SUV nearly hits officer before crashing, police say

article

Sandy Springs police said and officer's cruiser was nearly struck by a black Lamborghini SUV before it crashed and the suspect ran. Police arrested him minutes later.

Police said the near collision happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. After nearly colliding with the officer, police said the driver avoided a traffic stop and sped off toward Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

Atlanta police later found the Lamborghini crashed on Peachtree Road, east of Peachtree Dunwoody Road. The driver took off on foot.

Sandy Springs police officers flooded the area and arrested the man, who is charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, revoked license and gun possession charges.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.