Man convicted of felonies for allegedly strangling party guest, shooting another in 2021

The Coweta County District Attorney's office said a jury found a man guilty of multiple felonies in an alleged Sept. 2021 altercation and shooting at a house party.

Prosecutors said Antonio Lamar Thurman was convicted of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Thurman allegedly got into an altercation with someone at around 4 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2021, during a house party on Shady Grove Road. Prosecutors said witnesses testified Thurman choked his combatant until the person nearly lost consciousness. Bystanders had to intervene to full Thurman off the person, prosecutors said. It's unknown why Thurman fought the other party guest.

The DA's office said Thurman then pulled a gun from a bag he'd been holding and opened fire. He allegedly fired two shots toward the guest he fought, who was standing outside with several bystanders. A bullet struck a woman in the leg while she stood inside the home. Prosecutors said the woman's injuries confined her to a wheelchair for two months.

She and other witnesses testified during the trial. The victim who was choked declined to testify.

"Additional evidence included video recordings obtained by investigators which showed the defendant choking the other guest and then shooting a gun at him," DA Herb Cranford said in a statement.

Thurman will be sentenced on Sept. 2, 2022, officials said.