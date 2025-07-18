Man convicted of 2023 shooting outside Covington Walmart

article

The Brief David Ruffin, Jr. was convicted by a Newton County jury on charges including aggravated assault and firearm possession related to a 2023 Walmart parking lot shooting in Covington. Ruffin claimed he acted in defense of his mother, but jurors rejected that argument based on the evidence presented during trial. He later pleaded guilty to additional firearm charges as a convicted felon and remains in custody awaiting sentencing.



A Newton County jury has convicted David Ruffin, Jr. in connection with a 2023 shooting outside a Covington Walmart that left one employee injured.

What we know:

The verdict, delivered on July 17, found Ruffin guilty of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, tampering with evidence, and criminal trespass.

During continued deliberations on additional charges, Ruffin pleaded guilty to two more offenses: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting occurred on December 30, 2023, in the parking lot of the Salem Road Walmart. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the incident began when a store employee got into an altercation with Ruffin’s mother. Ruffin intervened, assaulting and then shooting the employee. Several witnesses called 911 to report the shooting.

At trial, Ruffin claimed he acted in defense of his mother, but jurors ultimately rejected that defense based on the evidence presented.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Brooks, with support from Trial Assistant Danielle Miller, Investigator Colin Cunningham, Victim Advocate Sophie Conner, and Legal Assistant Desiree Kozikowski. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation and arrest.

What's next:

Ruffin, a convicted felon at the time of the shooting, remains in custody and is awaiting sentencing.