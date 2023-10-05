Man claims he was shot watching chess game in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood
ATLANTA - A man claims he was shot late Wednesday night while watching a chess game in the 300 block of Parkway Drive NE in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.
Atlanta police say the man self-transported to Grady Memorial Hospital after the shooting.
Shell casings were found at the scene of the crime.
Atlanta police are still looking for the shooter.
No other information was provided by Atlanta Police Department.
