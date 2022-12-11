Man chased, shot to death in DeKalb County, police say

DeKalb County police said a 43-year-old man was chased down on Candler Road and shot to death on Sunday morning.

Officers went to the 2400 block of Candler Road at around 8 a.m. and found the man dead at the scene.

Police said the shooter left the scene on foot after shooting the victim multiple times.

Investigators didn't indicate what they believe led up to the deadly shooting.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.