Student accused of racist threats no longer at Emory

The Brief Emory University has officially cut ties with a law student accused of sending racist, threatening emails targeting minorities. The individual had already been barred from campus earlier this year, though privacy laws prevent the school from releasing further details. Students say they wish Emory had handled the situation differently.



An Emory law school student accused of sending racist and hateful emails—which included threats of violence against minorities—is "no longer associated with the university."

What we know:

The announcement comes several days after the university initially announced the student had been banned from campus and from attending off-campus events. According to Emory officials, the person had been barred from campus since January and had complied with the order.

Emory stated that privacy guidelines prevent officials from sharing more information surrounding the student's identity or the specific circumstances.

Emory said the university is focused on healing moving forward but will keep increased security in place for the rest of the semester. These security measures include additional security guards, increased police presence, mandatory building card access, and other precautions.

What they're saying:

Students say they're relieved that this student is no longer with the university, but they aren't satisfied with how the university handled this situation.

"Students are asking for an apology from the school. More transparency going forward," said Greear Webb, a law student at Emory. "Hopefully a situation like this never happens again. But if it does, the school needs to be more responsive."

"I think that campus felt a little bit different in that people felt relieved that he was finally gone. But I do think that the fear is still there," said Kylie Doyle, another law student.

