Emory law student banned from campus over racist emails

The Brief A current Emory University law student has been banned from campus after sending emails containing racial slurs, white supremacist language and threats of violence. Students and alumni say the messages create an unsafe environment, while student organizations describe the rhetoric as an escalation toward assault. University officials are following internal conduct processes but say they cannot disclose the current status of the investigation.



Concern is growing at Emory University's law school after students and alumni say a student sent a series of racist and hateful emails that included threats of violence against minorities.

What we know:

Emory University officials confirmed that a current law student is banned from all campus and off-campus activities following the discovery of hateful emails and social media posts.

The emails, which date back to March, show the student used racial slurs multiple times and employed language synonymous with white supremacy.

University leadership condemned the messages, calling them vile, inappropriate and unacceptable.

What they're saying:

Jerome Miller, who graduated from the law school two years ago, said students need a safe environment to thrive in such a high-pressure setting.

"My mind automatically assumes that the use of a racial slur includes a potential for violence that comes along with it," Miller said.

The Emory Black Law Students Association, along with several other student groups, wrote a letter stating the emails showcased "racist, misogynistic, and transphobic ideology" and represent an "undeniable escalation from dehumanizing and offensive speech to assault."

"All we keep getting is just, 'There's an investigation. We can't talk about it. There's an investigation. We can't talk about it,'" said a student who asked to remain anonymous, fearing retaliation. "Meanwhile, there are hundreds and hundreds of students who have but felt uncomfortable, threatened."

What we don't know:

While the university says it is following internal processes regarding conduct and harassment, officials say they cannot publicly disclose where that process stands.

What's next:

University officials say the student has complied with the campus ban.

While they said measures are in place to protect students and staff, they have declined to share those details publicly.

Emory leaders say they will provide an update on the internal conduct process once they are able to do so.