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1 dead, 1 injured in separate DeKalb County shootings

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Published  April 26, 2026 11:50am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • DeKalb County police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday evening.
    • One shooting on Harvest Drive left a man dead; a suspect is currently in custody.
    • A second shooting on Peppertree Circle resulted in one person being treated for minor injuries.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb police are investigating multiple shootings from Saturday. One man was killed in one, while another person suffered minor injuries.

Harvest Drive shooting

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers responded to the 3700 block of Harvest Drive around 6:10 p.m. Saturday after calls about a shooting. When they got there, they found one person dead, according to officials.

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Harvest Drive shooting

Police said another person was arrested for the shooting. They said there is no threat to the community.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect or victim. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Peppertree Circle shooting

What we know:

Meanwhile, another shooting happened in DeKalb County Saturday. Officers responded to Peppertree Circle Saturday evening and found one person with minor injuries from the shooting.

What we don't know:

No other details have been released in that case.

The Source: Information on both shootings came from DeKalb police's spokesperson. 

DeKalb CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety