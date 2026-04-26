1 dead, 1 injured in separate DeKalb County shootings
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb police are investigating multiple shootings from Saturday. One man was killed in one, while another person suffered minor injuries.
Harvest Drive shooting
What we know:
DeKalb County police officers responded to the 3700 block of Harvest Drive around 6:10 p.m. Saturday after calls about a shooting. When they got there, they found one person dead, according to officials.
Harvest Drive shooting
Police said another person was arrested for the shooting. They said there is no threat to the community.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the suspect or victim. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
Peppertree Circle shooting
What we know:
Meanwhile, another shooting happened in DeKalb County Saturday. Officers responded to Peppertree Circle Saturday evening and found one person with minor injuries from the shooting.
What we don't know:
No other details have been released in that case.
The Source: Information on both shootings came from DeKalb police's spokesperson.