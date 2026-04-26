1 dead, 1 injured in separate DeKalb County shootings

The Brief DeKalb County police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday evening. One shooting on Harvest Drive left a man dead; a suspect is currently in custody. A second shooting on Peppertree Circle resulted in one person being treated for minor injuries.



DeKalb police are investigating multiple shootings from Saturday. One man was killed in one, while another person suffered minor injuries.

Harvest Drive shooting

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers responded to the 3700 block of Harvest Drive around 6:10 p.m. Saturday after calls about a shooting. When they got there, they found one person dead, according to officials.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Harvest Drive shooting

Police said another person was arrested for the shooting. They said there is no threat to the community.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect or victim. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Peppertree Circle shooting

What we know:

Meanwhile, another shooting happened in DeKalb County Saturday. Officers responded to Peppertree Circle Saturday evening and found one person with minor injuries from the shooting.

What we don't know:

No other details have been released in that case.