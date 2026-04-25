Police chase causes delays on I-20 WB in Atlanta
Car chase on I-20 (Credit: GDOT)
What appears to be the end of a police chase caused delays on I-20 westbound near the Interstate 75/85 interchange, according to GDOT's 511 website.
What we know:
The website reports a "car chase" blocked the right lane of the interstate Saturday afternoon. The GDOT 511 camera showed a tow truck lifting a vehicle with several police cars behind it. Traffic could also be seen moving slowly through the area.
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear what agency was involved with the chase or why they were chasing the vehicle. FOX 5 has reached out for more information and is waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia Department of Transportation's 511 website and traffic camera footage.