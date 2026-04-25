Expand / Collapse search

Police chase causes delays on I-20 WB in Atlanta

By
Published  April 25, 2026 5:31pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 5

Car chase on I-20 (Credit: GDOT)

The Brief

    • A reported police pursuit caused significant traffic delays on I-20 westbound Saturday afternoon.
    • Traffic cameras captured a vehicle being towed near the Downtown Connector as police surveyed the scene.
    • Officials have not yet confirmed which agency was involved or what led to the high-speed incident.

What appears to be the end of a police chase caused delays on I-20 westbound near the Interstate 75/85 interchange, according to GDOT's 511 website.

What we know:

The website reports a "car chase" blocked the right lane of the interstate Saturday afternoon. The GDOT 511 camera showed a tow truck lifting a vehicle with several police cars behind it. Traffic could also be seen moving slowly through the area.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what agency was involved with the chase or why they were chasing the vehicle. FOX 5 has reached out for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia Department of Transportation's 511 website and traffic camera footage.

AtlantaNewsPolice Chases