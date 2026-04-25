Police chase causes delays on I-20 WB in Atlanta

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Car chase on I-20 (Credit: GDOT)

The Brief A reported police pursuit caused significant traffic delays on I-20 westbound Saturday afternoon. Traffic cameras captured a vehicle being towed near the Downtown Connector as police surveyed the scene. Officials have not yet confirmed which agency was involved or what led to the high-speed incident.



What appears to be the end of a police chase caused delays on I-20 westbound near the Interstate 75/85 interchange, according to GDOT's 511 website.

What we know:

The website reports a "car chase" blocked the right lane of the interstate Saturday afternoon. The GDOT 511 camera showed a tow truck lifting a vehicle with several police cars behind it. Traffic could also be seen moving slowly through the area.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what agency was involved with the chase or why they were chasing the vehicle. FOX 5 has reached out for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.