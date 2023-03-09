Man charged with stealing postal worker's keys at gunpoint

article

A man accused of robbing a U.S. Postal Worker at gunpoint has been captured.

Police say Tavion Williams robbed a postal worker at gunpoint taking their mailbox key.

It happened on Tara Boulevard last Wednesday.

Body camera video shows Williams running from police.

He eventually dropped to the ground.

Police say officers found a gun on Williams as they handcuffed him.

Williams is charged with armed robbery and obstruction of law enforcement.

He was booked into the Clayton County Jail.