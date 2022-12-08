Man charged with murdering ex-wife's divorce attorney, burning office

article

The family of a Gwinnett County attorney told FOX 5 Atlanta they're grieving after he was discovered murdered Wednesday afternoon inside a business in Lawrenceville.

Loved ones gathered at the law office of Doug Lewis, who family said was found in a burnt office on Stone Mountain Street. The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner hasn't identified the victim.

Police arrested 65-year-old Allen Tayeh and charged him with murder and arson. Police said he was holding a pistol. A family spokesperson said Lewis was shot multiple times.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services went to the office on Stone Mountain Street to put out the fire while police responded to a report of a fire at a business.

Police said officers arrested Tayeh when they saw him leaving the scene with burns.

"The suspect that was detained actually had injuries that were consistent with being in or near the fire, he had burns on the pants, singed hair," Lawrenceville police Lt. Jake Parker said.

Lawrenceville Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

"A pistol was found on the suspect," Lt. Parker said.

Lewis was representing Tayeh's wife in divorce proceedings. According to court documents, the couple was due back in court next week.

Tayeh was booked into Gwinnett County jail early Thursday morning.