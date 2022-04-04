Man arrested for intentionally running over girlfriend with Jeep in Griffin
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Police in Griffin said a man is charged with intentionally running over his girlfriend.
Police said 24-year-old Courtney Perry was laying in West Cherry Street next to a Jeep Wrangler when officers arrived on Sunday.
The woman was flown to Atlanta Medical Center to be treated for critical injuries.
Police said 45-year-old Durand Mack was Perry's girlfriend.
Officers arrested and charged him with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and serious injury by vehicle.
