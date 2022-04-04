Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for intentionally running over girlfriend with Jeep in Griffin

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Griffin
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

45-year-old Durand Mack

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Police in Griffin said a man is charged with intentionally running over his girlfriend. 

Police said 24-year-old Courtney Perry was laying in West Cherry Street next to a Jeep Wrangler when officers arrived on Sunday.

The woman was flown to Atlanta Medical Center to be treated for critical injuries. 

Police said 45-year-old Durand Mack was Perry's girlfriend. 

Officers arrested and charged him with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and serious injury by vehicle. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE