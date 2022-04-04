Man arrested for intentionally running over girlfriend with Jeep in Griffin

article

Police in Griffin said a man is charged with intentionally running over his girlfriend.

Police said 24-year-old Courtney Perry was laying in West Cherry Street next to a Jeep Wrangler when officers arrived on Sunday.

The woman was flown to Atlanta Medical Center to be treated for critical injuries.

Police said 45-year-old Durand Mack was Perry's girlfriend.

Officers arrested and charged him with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and serious injury by vehicle.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE