Man charged with murder in Greenbriar mall shooting

Atlanta police have charged a man with murder in connection to a deadly shooting that took place outside the Greenbriar Mall on Thursday.

What we know:

Caleb Kirksey, 29, was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The backstory:

According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the mall, located at 2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW, just before 5 p.m. Thursday where they located a 28-year-old male who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kirksey and the victim reportedly got into an argument before the shots were fired. Police say the two did not know each other.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine how the argument started and what it was about.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

What's next:

Kirksey was taken to the Fulton County Jail for processing.