Man charged with murder after deadly Villa Rica shooting

The Brief A man is charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Villa Rica. Police say the shooting followed an argument at a gathering on Jada Lane. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and remains in jail.



Police have charged a man with murder following a deadly shooting in Villa Rica.

What we know:

Investigators say 32-year-old Jeffrey Glen Brownlee of Douglasville is charged with malice murder in connection with the death of 31-year-old Falonzo Smith of Villa Rica.

According to police, the two men got into an argument during a gathering on Jada Lane in the Libery Pointe subdivision on Saturday.

Authorities say the dispute escalated, ending with Brownlee shooting Smith. Police responded to the shooting around 2:18 a.m. Smith was found lying on the kitchen floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers took Brownlee into custody at the scene, and he is now being held in the Douglas County Jail.

Several people reportedly witnessed the shooting.

What's next:

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.