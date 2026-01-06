Man charged with killing woman celebrating birthday in DeKalb County

article

The Brief Gregory Dennis, 22, was arrested for the October murder of Kinaya Hightower. Hightower was an innocent bystander killed during a shootout at a car meet-up on Moreland Avenue. The arrest was a joint effort between DeKalb and Gwinnett authorities and the U.S. Marshals.



A man has been arrested for the shooting death of a woman celebrating her birthday in DeKalb County, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Officials said they arrested Gregory Dennis, 22, of Norcross, on Monday in connection with the October murder of Kinaya Hightower. Dennis was arrested at a Gwinnett County hospital with help from the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Dennis is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The backstory:

Police said Hightower was shot and killed at an Exxon gas station in the 3000 block of Moreland Avenue around 2:27 a.m. Oct. 26. Investigators believe Hightower was an innocent bystander killed during a shootout at a car meet-up.

What's next:

Dennis is currently in the Gwinnett County Jail and will be transferred to DeKalb County to stand trial.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if more suspects are being sought. In December, DeKalb County police released photos of multiple armed individuals at the gas station and asked for help identifying them.

DeKalb police released new photos of persons of interest in the shooting death of Kinaya Hightower. (DKPD)

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County Police Department Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.