DeKalb police release photos of deadly birthday shooting

article

The Brief DeKalb police released new photos of persons of interest in the shooting death of Kinaya Hightower. Hightower was killed as an innocent bystander during a shootout at a Moreland Avenue car meet-up. Police ask the public to help identify the individuals and to share any video from that night.



The DeKalb County Police Department has released new photos of several persons of interest in the shooting that killed a woman celebrating her birthday at the end of October.

What we know:

Police are searching for the individuals in connection with the murder of Kinaya Hightower, who was killed during a car meet-up at a gas station in the 3000 block of Moreland Avenue. Investigators say two different groups began shooting at each other, and Hightower—described as an innocent bystander—was struck by the gunfire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DeKalb police released new photos of persons of interest in the shooting death of Kinaya Hightower. (DKPD)

Detectives say the people shown in the newly released photos fled before officers arrived and are considered persons of interest.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone who can identify the individuals to come forward and are also asking for any video from that night, including cellphone recordings or surveillance footage.

"Even the smallest detail may help bring justice to the victim and her family," the department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb police or submit tips anonymously through TIP411 by texting "DKPD" to 847411.