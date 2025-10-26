Woman shot and killed while celebrating birthday in DeKalb County
A woman was shot while celebrating her birthday in DeKalb County. (FOX 5)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb Police Department said a woman was shot and killed while celebrating her birthday early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers said they responded to a gas station in the 3000 block of Moreland Avenue around 2:27 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they found Kinaya Hightower dead from a gunshot wound.
Police said they believe Hightower was an innocent bystander killed in a shootout at a car meet-up.
What we don't know:
At this time, police have not released any information about the possible shooters.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County Police Department Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.
The Source: Information in this article came from the DeKalb County Police Department through multiple emails to FOX 5 Atlanta.