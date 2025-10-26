Woman shot and killed while celebrating birthday in DeKalb County

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A woman was shot while celebrating her birthday in DeKalb County. (FOX 5)

The Brief A woman was shot and killed early Sunday while celebrating her birthday in DeKalb County. Police said Kinaya Hightower was an innocent bystander during a shootout at a car meet-up. Investigators have not identified any suspects and are asking for tips.



The DeKalb Police Department said a woman was shot and killed while celebrating her birthday early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers said they responded to a gas station in the 3000 block of Moreland Avenue around 2:27 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, they found Kinaya Hightower dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said they believe Hightower was an innocent bystander killed in a shootout at a car meet-up.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not released any information about the possible shooters.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County Police Department Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.